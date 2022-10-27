VOORHEESVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 12-year-old from Voorheesville is scheduled to appear at Albany County Probation after he allegedly threatened to shoot students at Clayton A. Bouton Middle School. According to a release from the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, the 7th grader “had stated that he would shoot other students in the head if he was allowed to carry his book bag into the school.”

The threatening statement was reported to the school’s administration by other students. Police say they took statements from the students alongside their parents or guardians.

Officers arrested the 12-year-old accused of making the threat without incident. He was removed from the school and taken to the Sheriff’s Patrol station.

The child, whose name will not be released due to his age, was charged with one count of making a threat of mass harm, a misdemeanor. He was issued an appearance ticket and is set to appear at Albany County Probation on November 11, at 10 a.m.