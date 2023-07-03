ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Center Gallery announced they will be presenting “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop”, an exhibition celebrating 50 years of hip-hop music and culture. The showcase is scheduled to kick off on August 1.

The exhibit will feature the work of over 25 regional artists as the gallery commemorates the genesis of hip-hop, which is credited to a performance by DJ Kool Herc at a party in west Bronx in 1973. The showcase, curated by Robert Cooper, Truemaster and BoogieREZ, will also include programs and vendors that embody the hip-hop culture.

The event is free to attend, and will be open to the public Tuesday through Saturday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. from August 1 through September 2. There will also be a special artists’ reception night on August 4 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Albany Center Gallery is located at 488 Broadway, Suite 107. You can apply to be a vendor at the reception by visiting ACG’s website.