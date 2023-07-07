ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Center Gallery has announced the return of their Summer Meals Collaborative Program alongside Albany Housing Authority and United Way of the Greater Capital Region. The program will offer free meals to the area’s youth while providing engaging art activities.

Children under the age of 18 can enjoy a free breakfast or lunch while drawing, painting, and being creative. The program will be held at Creighton Storey Homes, located at 158 3rd Avenue in Albany.

The meals and art events will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from July 10 through August 18. Breakfasts will be served early from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., and lunches will be served from 12 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.