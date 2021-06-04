Academy of the Holy Names introduces first mascot

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For the first time in its 130-year history, Academy of the Holy Names has an official mascot: the panther. Chosen by a school-wide vote, the panther represents “courage, valor, power, and determination.” The school adds that panther is also a symbol of Christ and reflects wisdom and holiness.

The task of selecting a mascot was taken up by the school’s Youth Ministry Team and high school Student Council. The Youth Ministry team began the effort after learning that the six other schools in the Holy Names network all had mascots. Three of them were cats, but none a panther.

Working together, students came up with three feline options that they felt could well represent the school. With support from the administration, a school-wide election as held, and the panther was the top pick.