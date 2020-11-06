Absentee ballots mailed versus returned in Capital Region

Albany County
Posted: / Updated:
Hand dropping vote in ballot box

Secret ballot. (Element5 Digital / Pexels)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The New York Board of Elections (BOE) has released the number of absentee ballots mailed out to voters across New York. Approximately 64% of absentee ballots mailed were returned, according to data received from the BOE on Thursday, November 5.

Capital Region counties saw an average rate of 77% absentee ballots returned. A total of 140,962 ballots were mailed out in 11 counties, and 108,788 were returned. Although all counties saw an average return rate above the state average, Schoharie County saw 88.4%, the highest average return rate out of all the counties.

