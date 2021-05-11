AAA: Expect gas prices to rise again this week due to recent cyberattack

(WWLP) — A recent cyberattack is expected to push local gas prices higher. AAA expects gas prices to rise another three to seven cents this week.

Even so, at Albany International Airport, “The cost of jet fuel delivered to Albany International Airport increased by only $0.006 per gallon on Tuesday.” According to a statement from the airport, “The increase was less than one-cent per gallon and much less than anticipated due to the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline.”

A spokesperson with AAA Northeast said people can practice better fuel habits to get the most out of their gas. AAA’s Sandra Marsian said, “It’s always good to practice fuel-efficient habits. Make sure you are taking the shortest routes, planning your trips ahead, and doing other things to minimize your usage.”

AAA says gas prices rose by six cents a gallon in Massachusetts over the past week, for an average rate of $2.86. Gas prices in Massachusetts are already up 12 cents compared to a month ago.

On Sunday, Colonial Pipeline Company said it learned that it was the victim of a cybersecurity attack, forcing a gas pipeline to be shut down.