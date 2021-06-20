Dad Fest Car Show draws hundreds to Washington Park

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hundreds of people made their way to Washington Park Sunday for the perfect Father’s Day outing: the second-ever Dad Fest Car Show. Many local dads came out to enjoy the festivities with their families.

“It’s kind of a two-way street there. Whether you enter it or whether you come to enjoy it, it’s a very relaxing day,” said Bill Schroeder, the event coordinator.

The car show offered everyone an opportunity to enjoy food from local vendors, and, of course, to take a look at some classic cars. This year’s Dad Fest Car Show featured plenty of automobiles, including rare foreign vehicles and some classic favorites.

“I rescued it out of a barn outside of Troy about 2013, and have had a ball with it. It’s a lot of fun to drive,” said Anthony Scardillo, who showed off his 1966 Volkswagen Beetle.

With Father’s Day being one of the first holidays without COVID restrictions in New York, the event also offered local families a chance to finally celebrate in a way that felt more normal.

“Very, very tremendous turnout with the public. It’s very impressive to see them come out and enjoy the cars that they may never see again, or may never see again for many years,” said Schroeder.