85-year-old woman dies in Colonie house fire

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Dec. 19 at 5:51 p.m., the Colonie Police Department received a 911 call reporting that 10 Colleen Drive was on fire. Two of the residents returned home to find a fire in the upstairs of the residence.

Responding Colonie Police Patrol Officers found the house to be full of smoke and learned that another female resident, Mary Ann Zito, 85, was still inside. Patrol Officers Aaron Hanley and Amanda Paris made several attempts to rescue the victim, but were unsuccessful due to the smoke and heat.

Shaker Road-Loudonville, West Albany, and Fuller Road Fire Departments responded and the initial fire crews were able to enter and quickly locate the female resident. The victim was treated at the scene by Colonie EMS, but she was not able to be revived.

The Colonie Fire Services Division investigated the cause of the fire and were assisted by members of the Colonie Police Department Investigations Division. There is no indication of criminal activity and the investigation determined the cause to be accidental as a result of careless disposal of smoking related material. An autopsy was performed on Dec. 21 and cause of death was determined to be asphyxia secondary to smoke inhalation.