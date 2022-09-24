GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Some Capital Region Boy Scouts were very busy Saturday collecting bottles and cans for their annual fundraiser. Guilderland BSA #3050 collected around 80 thousand bottles and cans donated by community members for their annual bottle drive.

They expect to raise between 35 hundred to four thousand dollars. The funds help cover the cost of sending kids to programs like summer camp and special enrichment events. Bottle drives are a huge fundraiser for the Boy Scouts of America nationwide as well as locally says Troop Leader Joe Buttridge. “We do this once a year this time of year. It funds the troop for the entire year. Including trips for the boys, campouts, hikes, and all the other incidentals for the troop such as their books and their merit badges. I would like to thank everybody in the town of Guilderland, Rotterdam, and Schenectady for their support and I will hope to see you again next year,” said Buttridge.