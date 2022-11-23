ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 7th annual Thanksgiving Day Dog Trot will take place on Thursday at the Capital Hills Golf Course from 9 a.m. to noon. The event is open to the public and looks to benefit the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society.

“Helping dogs who haven’t yet found their forever homes is such a rewarding experience, one that wouldn’t be possible without the support from families across our community who are eager to offer help to a shelter in need,” said Albany County Legislature Chairman Andrew Joyce. “This annual tradition is a great way to encourage everyone to spend time outside, enjoy some exercise, and play with their canines, before their Thanksgiving celebrations.”

Those in attendance are asked to bring dry or canned dog or cat food to help feed shelter animals and support the Pet Pantry. The Pet Pantry is for pet owners who struggle to make ends meet.

“We’re grateful to Chairman Joyce and the Legislature for continuing this wonderful holiday tradition on our behalf,” said Mohawk Hudson Humane Society CEO, Ashley Jeffrey Bouck. We are also very thankful to be part of a community that values and supports the work of MHHS with such generosity.”