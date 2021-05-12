77-year-old woman in critical condition after parking lot assault

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An Albany woman has been charged for assaulting a 77-year-old woman on Central Avenue Tuesday morning.

At 8:15 a.m., officers responded to a parking lot in the 200 block of Central Avenue for reports of an assault. Upon arrival, officers learned that two women had a disagreement while in the parking lot and that one of the women pushed the other to the ground.

The victim, a 77-year-old woman from Albany, was severely injured during the incident and was transported to Albany Medical Center. Police say she is being treated, but in critical condition.

The suspect, Shante Cooper, 36, of Albany was found at the scene by officers and taken into custody. She has been charged with Assault in the Second Degree.