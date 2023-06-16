ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Seven new officers are joining the ranks at Albany Police Department.

The new graduates are coming in as the department continues to see challenges when it comes to hiring officers and monitoring the streets. This year’s class participated in the department’s community liaison partnership program which pairs recruits with community members to learn more about Albany and people in the community.

“Once they get out of the academy they already have this network of people they can go to for advice or simply to gauge on whatever level that they have to,” Chief Eric Hawkins said.

Hawkins said they have another class of recruits currently in training and are always looking to expand their numbers in the city.