COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Kids from across the Capital Region will be participating in the sixth annual “Real Kids Wear Pink Day” on Friday. The initiative is to raise awareness and money for the fight against breast cancer. Those who’d like to donate to the cause can do so at the Real Kids Wear Pink website.

“My Grandma is a stage four breast cancer survivor,” said 16-year-old Carli O’Hara, founder of Real Kids Wear Pink. “That’s why I created Real Kids Wear Pink. Because I know if all of us kids come together we can send a powerful message and make a difference in the fight against breast cancer.”

O’Hara will be with her Real Kids Wear Pink leadership team will be riding the CDTA Pink Bus to school. They are asking all kids to take part by wearing pink.

“Carli is an inspiration to all of us at the American Cancer Society,” said Lizzie Hunter, Director

of Capital Region American Cancer Society. “She came to us with this idea, she has grown it

over the years and this year has set big plans. She has a goal of raising as much money as

possible for the Capital Region’s fight against breast cancer.