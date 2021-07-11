$60K Take 5 ticket sold in Waterford

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Lottery reports that a top-prize winning ticket was sold at Waterford Beverage on Saratoga Avenue.

The ticket for the Saturday drawing is worth $60,843. The lottery says they draw Take 5 numbers every day at 10:30 p.m. Winning numbers are from a field of one through 39. The winners of these tickets have until June 22, 2022 to cash in.

The New York Lottery claims a $3.38 billion contribution in fiscal year 2019-2020 to help support education statewide. If you or someone you know is struggling with gambling addiction, contact New York’s free and confidential HOPEline at (877) 8-HOPENY.

