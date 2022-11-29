COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — During the statewide law enforcement initiative to crack down on impaired drivers, the Cohoes Police Department arrested six individuals who were driving while intoxicated. Three of the arrests were felonies due to prior convictions.

One of the individuals arrested has been charged with four counts of reckless endangerment. Police say that James S. Mayotte, 52, of Green Island, attempted to evade the DWI checkpoint and narrowly missed hitting multiple law enforcement personnel. He was arraigned in the Cohoes City Court and released with a future court appearance.