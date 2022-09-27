ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The fifth annual “Vintage Roundup” will be held Saturday, October 1 at 946 Broadway in Albany. The event will have over 50 vendors and will offer open-air vintage and antique goods, as well as food and a live DJ. The Roundup is free and open to the public.

The market was created by Sarah Minguela and Kristen Bradley back in June of 2021, two seasoned pros of local vintage shops, slow fashion, and collectors. The two wondered, “why doesn’t Albany have fun vintage markets and a home for fellow pickers?” This thought lead to the birth of the Vintage Roundup, following closures of local flea markets and antique shops as well.