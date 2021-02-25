$5M+ awarded to Head Start, Early Head Start Program in Albany

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – Senator Charles Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced announced $15,186,306 in federal funding for Head Start and Early Head Start Programs in Albany, Lewis, and Rockland Counties.

The funding was allocated through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Head Start and Early Head Start Programs.

From this funding, Albany County Opportunity, Inc. will receive $5,064,011.

Head Start and Early Head Start provide comprehensive child development programs for low-income children, as well as support and services for their families. Head Start programs primarily serve children ages three to five, while Early Head Start programs serve pregnant women, infants, and toddlers. The comprehensive services these programs offer include early education, health screenings, social and emotional health, nutrition, social services, and services for children with disabilities.

