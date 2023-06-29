ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dozens of Albany neighborhood projects received new funding through the city’s Love Your Block program. The grant, now in it’s second year, helps Albany homeowners, businesses, and community groups make repairs to their buildings.

The money will also finance some community events that officials said will help uplift and connect neighborhoods.

“We aim to fight blight through material services and resource distribution, but another just as important way to fight blight is having people depend on each other as neighbors because we cannot improve Albany alone,” Love Your Block Fellow Erin Johanns said.

Fifty-seven recipients received this year’s funding. Projects will begin in July and are expected to continue through the end of October.