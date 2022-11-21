CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As Thanksgiving Day inches closer, the nonprofit community organization Equinox has begun to deliver Thanksgiving meals throughout the Capital Region. Around 700 volunteer drivers will be delivering the meals through Thursday to 10 counties within a 60-mile radius of Albany.

Equinox estimates that the 53rd Annual Thanksgiving Dinner will serve nearly 11,000 lonely, homebound, or homeless neighbors. Meal prep will be ongoing at local restaurant partners and delivery efforts will culminate on Thursday morning when Albany Police Department officers will deliver meals in Albany’s South End.