LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A lucky Mobil customer purchased a top-prize-winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000. The winning ticket was from the October 4 drawing and was sold at the Airport Mobil located on Troy-Schenectady Road in Latham.

The winning numbers were 9, 35, 54, 63, 64, and the power ball was 1. The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The red Power Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 26. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

The New York Lottery is North America’s largest and most profitable lottery, contributing $3.7B in the 2022-2023 fiscal year to support education in New York. New Yorkers struggling with a gambling problem can contact the confidential HOPEline at 1-877-846-7369 or text HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.