DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One lucky Joe’s Kwik Marts customer in Delmar bought a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket. The ticket, purchased at the 146 Delaware Avenue location, won from the August 19 drawing.

The winning numbers for the August 19 drawing were 1, 25, 27, 38, and 62, and the power ball was 13. The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The red Power Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 26. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

The New York Lottery is North America’s largest and most profitable lottery, contributing $3.7B in the 2022-2023 fiscal year to support education in New York. New Yorkers struggling with a gambling problem can contact the confidential HOPEline at 1-877-846-7369 or text HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.