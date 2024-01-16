ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A lucky Cumberland Farms customer purchased a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket in the January 15 Powerball drawing. The customer purchased the ticket at the 1870 Western Avenue location.

The winning numbers for the January 15 drawing were 13, 30, 35, 49, and 59, and the Powerball was 4.

The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69, while the red Powerball is drawn from a separate field of one to 26.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone that is, can find help at NYProblemGamblingHelp.org, by calling New York’s toll-free confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or texting HOPENY (467369).