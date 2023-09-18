ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A lucky Stewart’s Shops customer purchased a top-prize-winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000. The winning ticket was from the September 16 drawing and was sold at the Stewart’s located at 1050 Western Avenue in Albany.

The winning numbers were 08, 11, 19, 24, 46, and the power ball was 5. The winning numbers for the August 19 drawing were 1, 25, 27, 38, and 62, and the power ball was 13. The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The red Power Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 26. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

The New York Lottery is North America’s largest and most profitable lottery, contributing $3.7B in the 2022-2023 fiscal year to support education in New York. New Yorkers struggling with a gambling problem can contact the confidential HOPEline at 1-877-846-7369 or text HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.