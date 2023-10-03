ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A lucky Stewart’s Shops customer purchased a top-prize-winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000. The winning ticket was from the October 2 drawing and was sold at the Stewart’s located at 406 Albany Shaker Road in Albany.

The winning numbers were 12, 26, 27, 43, 47, and the power ball was 5. The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The red Power Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 26. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

The New York Lottery is North America’s largest and most profitable lottery, contributing $3.7B in the 2022-2023 fiscal year to support education in New York. New Yorkers struggling with a gambling problem can contact the confidential HOPEline at 1-877-846-7369 or text HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.