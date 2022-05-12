ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The 4th Annual ‘Capital Walls’ mural bike tour season will begin on May 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Albany Center Gallery on Broadway. Officials said there will be three more bike tours in 2022, which will be held on Saturdays with dates to be announced.

The fun guided bike tours give guests an opportunity to explore the vibrant Capital Walls murals in downtown Albany with insights from guest artists, program coordinators & curators, and their peers. Attendees will also receive program stickers, a mural map, various partner goodies, local food-to-go from Honest Weight Food Co-op, and more.

Officials said guests can visit the Albany Barn webpage to reserve their spot now. Even if a tour is sold out, you can join the waitlist so you can be the ‘FIRST’ to know when tickets for the next one go on sale they noted. There are only 25 spots available for the first tour on May 21.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a helmet if they own one, but helmets will be provided for you to keep. Additionally, guests can ride their own bikes during the tour, just let the staff know ahead of time.

In Addition to a $5 non-refundable deposit, guests are asked to confirm 48 hours prior to the reserved spot they said. Spots will be forfeited otherwise, and members on the waitlist will be notified of availability.