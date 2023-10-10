ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man is facing arson charges for two separate trailer fires. Police say Michael J. Kabler, 49, ignited a fire at the Sunset Trailer Park on Saturday and is responsible for a fire on May 18.

On Saturday, the Colonie Police Department responded to 2177 Central Avenue for a trailer on fire. The Stanford Heights Fire Department, the Midway Fire Department, and the Colonie Village Fire Department extinguished the fire.

Police believe a homeless person may have been occupying the trailer. Kabler was located nearby and determined to be the culprit. Kabler was also questioned about the fire on May 18 in the parking lot of a business on Railroad Avenue. He was charged with probable cause for setting that fire.

Kabler was taken into custody and charged with two counts of criminal mischief in the second degree, two counts of arson in the third degree, burglary in the third degree, and criminal trespass in the third degree.

He was arraigned in the Town of Colonie Justice Court and released to the supervision of Albany County Probation. Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the Colonie Police Investigations Division at (518) 783-2754. Anonymous tips can be left by calling Capital Region Crimestoppers at 1-833-ALB-TIPS or capitalregioncrimestoppers.com.