WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Watervliet Mayor Charles Patricelli announced the city will host the 40th annual Arsenal City Run on Sunday, September 18. The main 5K race will be held at 10 a.m. with a one-mile “Fun Run” at 9:30 a.m.

“The weather looks like it will be fantastic and already we have more runners than we had signed up last year,” said Mayor Patricelli.

The races will be held at Watervliet City Hall, located at 15th and Broadway. Participants can register online on the Arsenal City 5K Run website for $15 or register the morning of the race for $25.

A part of the proceeds from the race will benefit the City’s Adopt-A-Family Holiday Program. There will be refreshments served along with balloon sculptures, live music, food and other race activities held at the start and finish lines.