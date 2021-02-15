4 cent increases seen in NY, US average gas prices

Albany County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — AAA says the price of gas has gone up four cents in New York and the nation, in general.

The national average price of a gallon of gas across the United States is $2.51, while it was $2.44 one year ago.

Albany gas prices have risen 4.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.58/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Albany is priced at $2.29/g today while the most expensive is $2.75/g, a difference of 46.0 cents per gallon.

In New York, the average price is $2.60. It’s two cents lower than it was at this time in 2020. Here are the averages across upstate New York:

  • Albany – $2.58 (up five cents since last week, two cents less than last year)
  • Batavia – $2.52 (up eight cents since last week, seven cents less than last year)
  • Buffalo – $2.52 (up five cents since last week, four cents less than last year)
  • Ithaca – $2.56 (up six cents since last week, seven cents less than last year)
  • Rochester – $2.55 (up five cents since last week, two cents less than last year)
  • Rome – $2.63 (up five cents since last week, one penny more than last year)
  • Syracuse – $2.54 (up six cents since last week, five cents more than last year)
  • Watertown – $2.63 (up four cents since last week, same price as last year)

AAA says that based on current trends, drivers will probably continue to see pump prices rising ahead of spring.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Set NEWS10.com as your Homepage!

HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report