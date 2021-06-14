4 arrested, 2 handguns recovered in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A call for shots fired led to four men being arrested and two handguns being recovered from a home on Washington Avenue in the city of Albany.
Police responded around 11:55 p.m. Sunday to the 400-block of Washington Avenue for a report of shots fired. At the residence, police learned four men were involved in a fight and at least one shot was fired.
According to police, three men went to the home to confront Shamir Finch for an ongoing feud, and they all got into a fight. Police found the 26-year-old inside with a minor stab wound, and the other three men were outside the home.
Finch was taken to Albany Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.
The three men who came to the home were taken into custody and identified as:
- Corey Spencer, 25, of Schenectady
- Ronald Spencer, 28, of Albany
- Ronald Reape, 56, of Schenectady
They were charged with one count of Burglary in the Second Degree and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree. All three were arraigned Monday morning.
Police also found two loaded 9mm handguns in Finch’s residence. As a parolee, he was taken into custody on two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree and two counts of Criminal Possession in the Third Degree. He was also arrested on the strength of a parole warrant.
He was arraigned and sent to Albany County Jail.