4 arrested, 2 handguns recovered in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A call for shots fired led to four men being arrested and two handguns being recovered from a home on Washington Avenue in the city of Albany.

Police responded around 11:55 p.m. Sunday to the 400-block of Washington Avenue for a report of shots fired. At the residence, police learned four men were involved in a fight and at least one shot was fired.

According to police, three men went to the home to confront Shamir Finch for an ongoing feud, and they all got into a fight. Police found the 26-year-old inside with a minor stab wound, and the other three men were outside the home.

Finch was taken to Albany Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The three men who came to the home were taken into custody and identified as:

Corey Spencer, 25, of Schenectady

Ronald Spencer, 28, of Albany

Ronald Reape, 56, of Schenectady

They were charged with one count of Burglary in the Second Degree and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree. All three were arraigned Monday morning.

Police also found two loaded 9mm handguns in Finch’s residence. As a parolee, he was taken into custody on two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree and two counts of Criminal Possession in the Third Degree. He was also arrested on the strength of a parole warrant.

He was arraigned and sent to Albany County Jail.