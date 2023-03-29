After the action, 36 individuals occupied the hallways outside of Hochul’s office and were subsequently arrested.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hundreds of tenants rallied outside of Governor Kathy Hochul’s office on Friday, demanding state lawmakers protect tenants facing steep rent hikes and eviction. The rallies called on Hochul to pass the Good Cause eviction protections and not to abandon tenants in her Fiscal Year 2024 Executive Budget.

“Housing affordability is the number one issue on the minds of New Yorkers,” said Sochie Nnamaeka, Executive Director of the Working Families Party. “Across the state, we’re seeing senseless evictions, harsh rent hikes, and people getting pushed out of the communities they’ve built. We need to make sure that New Yorkers can actually afford to live in our state.”

Tenants and advocates brought sleeping bags and moving boxes to the rally, warning of a spike in homelessness if Good Cause is not passed this year. After the action, 36 individuals occupied the hallways outside of Hochul’s office and were subsequently arrested. Police have confirmed that they have all been charged and processed for Disorderly Conduct.