WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Lottery announced that a top-prize winning ticket was sold in the November 7 TAKE 5 evening drawing. The ticket, worth $35,415 was purchased at the Stewart’s Shops located at 186 Troy Schenectady Road in Watervliet.

The winning numbers for the November 7 evening drawing were 23, 32, 33, 35, and 37.

Winning TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawings are televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. A lottery draw game prize of any amount can be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

The New York Lottery contributed $3.7 billion in fiscal year 2022-23 to support education in the state. If you are struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, you can find help by calling the HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or by texting HOPENY.