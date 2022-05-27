Organization Funding Project

Affordable Housing Partnership $300,00 To establish an Albany Matched Savings Program combined with financial coaching to help residents prepare for homeownership, with a particular focus on addressing Albany’s racial wealth gap.

Albany Center Gallery $75,000 To provide stipends for artists who are Albany residents to support current and new programming to enhance access and exposure to art.

Albany Community Land Trust $600,000 To manage the renovation of 12 blighted properties and improvements to vacant lots.

Albany County Convention and Visitors Bureau (dba Discover Albany) $282,280 To develop a multi-year Halloween Festival, inspired by Albany’s historic Halloween-Dreamland from over a century ago, and marketing around “FALL-bany.”

Albany County Historical Association $332,000 To modernize access to and improve the grounds of the Ten Broeck

Mansion’s four acres of historic gardens and museum spaces, frontage

on Livingston Avenue, and improved safety and access parking.

Albany Housing

Authority/Pearl

Over Look Corp $748,000 To leverage private and other governmental funding for Steamboat Square Revitalization Phase 1, the rehabilitation and preservation of 20 Rensselaer Street, to rehabilitate 51 existing apartments, and create 37 new affordable housing apartments targeted to residents earning up to 50% and 70% of Area Median Income.

Albany Parking

Authority $236,899 To install 17 decorative light poles and enhance lighting at four parking lot locations along Central Avenue (between Henry Johnson Blvd. and Quail St.) and at the Quackenbush parking lot.

Albany Water

Board $500,000 To expand its existing grant program to assist homeowners with the cost of lead service replacement including an emphasis on street-wide lead service replacement in historically redlined neighborhoods and neighborhoods identified as Environmental Justice Communities by NYS DEC.

Capital Repertory Theatre $350,000 To construct a parking lot on a long-vacant parcel of land in Arbor Hill.

Capitalize Albany

Corporation $1,100,000 To leverage existing state and private funding to redevelop an underutilized site on Clinton Avenue (a key gateway into the Capital Region’s central business district) and transform it into the Clinton Market Collective – a new market concept and proving ground for startup businesses, diverse popup retail, installations by local artists, and signature events.

Capitalize Albany

Corporation,

Downtown Albany BID,

and Central Avenue BID $1,500,000 To provide small business grants and other various avenues of support for small businesses across the City of Albany.

CARES of NY, Inc $1,975,266 To expand the existing platform of the City’s Emergency Solutions Grant funding with a new workforce component.

Central District Management

Association

(Central Avenue BID) $265,000 To leverage private and BID funds to develop the second and third floors of the STEAM Garden on Central Avenue.

City of Albany – West Hill Community Center $2,000,000 To support the design, engineering, purchase of a site, and construction of the West Hill Community Center.

City of Albany –Hoffman Park Recreation Center $2,000,000 To expand and update the second floor of the Hoffman Park Recreation Center.

City of Albany – Department of

Administrative Services $400,000 To reinvent how the City attracts, engages, and retains employees, focusing on reaching and attracting new and diverse talent to City government through a “Join Albany” recruiting initiative.

Destroyer Escort Historical Museum $500,000 To leverage private and non-profit funding to update the shoreside

facilities of USS Slater and Dutch Apple Cruises with new infrastructure

that includes a visitor’s center, gift shop, storage, public restrooms, a

classroom, and updated safety and security elements.

Downtown Albany Business Improvement District $838,020 To develop the Capital Wayfinding Program.

Grand Street Community Arts Inc. $200,000 To leverage additional funding sources to renovate the organization’s 5,000 square foot basement space to create year-round multiuse rooms for community meetings, programming, and services.

Habitat for Humanity

Capital District $3,790,000 To advance its efforts to develop 100 new affordable homes located in Qualified Census Tracts (that include the South End, Arbor Hill, and West Hill) and historically redlined neighborhoods in the City of Albany and sell them to qualified, first-time homebuyers.

Historic Albany Foundation $50,000 To create a new Tool Library in the West Hill Neighborhood, creating an opportunity for residents to borrow and return items as (and when) needed.

Historic Cherry Hill $143,451 To leverage private and philanthropic capital to increase the accessibility for residents of the South End neighborhood.

In Our Own Voices $500,000 To purchase and renovate a building to expand its effective, evidence-based programs for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Gender Non-Conforming (LGBTGNC) individuals with a focus on LGBT People of Color (POC), including the addition of a youth drop-in center and transitional/rehousing for youth and transgender individuals.

Jewish Family Services of Northeastern NY $626,802 To expand its programming and establish new supplemental

services to support aging well and safely for traditionally marginalized,

vulnerable older adults.

Organization of Adirondack Rowers and

Scullers, Inc. dba Albany

Rowing Center $40,000 To upgrade the ramps connecting the shoreline with the docks at the Corning Preserve boat ramp on the Hudson River – better connecting the Albany waterfront and its recreational opportunities to residents and visitors alike.

Park Playhouse, Inc $250,000 To restore the Washington Park Amphitheatre and continue delivering free theater activities. Updates will prioritize the safety for patrons and passersby.

Parsons Child

and Family

Center $1,334,961 To deliver a community-based Wellness Advocate team to work with residents to identify and resolve immediate social determinants of health conditions.

Pine Hills Neighborhood Association $50,000 To remove blacktop maintenance strips and install permeable weed-blocking surfaces and decorative hardscape, and plant additional trees in targeted sections of the Pines Hills neighborhood composed primarily of rental properties including Quail Street from Madison to Elberon Place and Hudson Avenue from Ontario Street to South Lake Avenue.

Refugee Welcome Corporation $70,000 To take full ownership of its facility and enhance its ability to provide additional services and programming for residents.

Restaurant Navona $125,000 To leverage federal and private funding to provide restaurant workforce training and certification programs for individuals disconnected from the workforce or who may need additional skills to enter the workforce.

Refugee and Immigrant Support Services (RISSE) $104,000 To expand its own Job Assistance program.

South End Children’s Cafe $1,000,000 Capital investments and facility needs to increase the number of children and families it can serve daily.

South End Partners LLC $483,321 To close the financing gap and support the development of 11 affordable single-family townhomes on 11 vacant parcels of land owned by ACLBC and situated in Qualified Census Tracts that will be marketed to households with income no greater than 80% of the Area Median Income.

Trinity Alliance of the Capital Region Inc $1,730,000 To leverage other governmental and private funding to make capital investments in its structures to enhance the scope, depth, reach, and coordination of its multiple services.