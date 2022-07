ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Fire Department is investigating a fire that took place Monday evening at a home on Glendale Avenue. Officials said it happened around 6:30 p.m. in the kitchen.

No one was home at the time of the fire, but three pets were rescued. The pets were saved thanks to a donation of pet oxygen masks given to the Albany Fire Department.

A cause of the fire has not been determined, yet. It was knocked down within 15 minutes of it starting.