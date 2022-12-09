COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three people were taken to the hospital Thursday night, after a head-on crash on US 9 in Colonie. A spokesperson for Colonie Police said none of their injuries were life-threatening, and that neither drugs nor alcohol were a factor in the crash.

The wreck happened at about 7:15 p.m. US 9 was closed in both directions between Fonda Road and Cohoes Crescent Road, for about an hour.

The police spokesperson said the cause of the crash is still under investigation. It is possible, he said, the vehicle that crossed into oncoming traffic had a tire failure.