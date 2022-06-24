An electric unicycle is a unique and environmentally friendly mode of transportation that’s ultraportable and easy to charge.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Over $178 million has been awarded to 75 communities across New York State to promote environmentally and climate-friendly projects of travel and to make it easier and safer to walk, bike or hike. Through the recently adopted State Budget, the $32.8 Billion new historic five-year capital plan will be administered by the New York State Department of Transportation for programs and proposed projects.

Funding will support the construction of new accessible sidewalks and enhance pedestrian and bicycle safety, as well as, transportation systems for users of all ages and abilities. Projects selected for funding required awardees to demonstrate how proposed activities would contribute to increasing the use of non-vehicular transportation alternatives, reduce vehicle emissions, and/or mitigate traffic congestion.

Officials said over two-thirds of the projects awarded will benefit ‘Environmental Justice Communities’ to help improve connectivity, and air quality for predominantly low-and-moderate-income families living in those areas. Projects selected will help advance New York State’s nation-leading climate goals they said.

Capital Region to receive – $27.2 million of awarded projects by region:

$1,569,539 to the Town of Bethlehem to construct a paved multi-use path along Cherry Avenue Extension.

$1,781,000 to the Town of Clifton Park to enhance pedestrian and bike facilities along Main Street.

$4,565,356 to the City of Cohoes to construct nearly three miles of sidewalks, bike lanes, and other enhancements to facilitate a pedestrian-friendly environment including Safe Routes to School.

$1,496,560 to the Town of Glenville to construct sidewalks along Freemans Bridge Road.

$910,466 to the Town of Guilderland to construct sidewalks to provide pedestrian safety improvements along East Old State Road.

$1,864,348 to the Village of Kinderhook to construct pedestrian and bicycle improvements along Albany Avenue.

$2,456,764 to the Village of Nassau to construct intersection and pedestrian upgrades throughout the Village.

$713,526 to the Town of Sand Lake to construct approximately of sidewalks along Reichard’s Lake Road to connect Sand Lake Beach Sidewalk.

$1,497,984 to Saratoga County to construct a connection to Zim Smith Trail – Northern Trail Extension from the Town of Ballston to the Town of Milton.

$1,014,400 to the Village of Voorheesville to construct and replace sidewalks, curbing, and crosswalks.

$4,896,000 to the Capital District Transportation Authority to expand bus service along the Washington-Western Corridor.

$2,078,926 to the City of Schenectady to provide improvements to the Craig Street Pedestrian Bridge.

$2,362,592 to the Town of Wilton to construct traffic safety and pedestrian connectivity improvements.

A full list of awarded projects by region can be found here.