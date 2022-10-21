ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Assemblymember Patricia Fahy and Guilderland Town Supervisor Peter Barber announced the completion of upgrades to Fred B. Abele Park in Guilderland. Guilderland received a $250,000 grant through the State Assembly to complete the upgrades and make other improvements to the park and town.

The 250,000 grant was used for upgrades to Abele Park and Mynderse-Frederick House in Guilderland Center. 110,000 of the grant was used for upgrades and renovation to Abele Park to improve walkability and green space for residents. 90,000 was used for two Stryker lifts to increase the patient weight capacity of ambulances in the Town’s EMS fleet. Lastly, 50,000 was used to improve the Mynderse-Frederick House including a new root, new windows, and exterior painting.

“Conserving green space and improving walkability is paramount to the quality of life in a community like Guilderland and is why I’m proud to have delivered more state funding for local residents,” said Assemblymember Patricia Fahy. “Working with Supervisor Peter Barber, we were able to continue delivering results for our constituents and provide a new, curated space for families and local residents to enjoy, recreate, and utilize. I commend Supervisor Barber for his commitment to seeing these projects through and improving the quality of life for all Guilderland residents — something I’m proud to continue partnering with him on.”

Supervisor Peter G. Barber states, “These essential improvements include a new playground and bathroom at Abele Park in McKownville, new roof, exterior painting, windows and shutters at the historic Mynderse-Frederick House in Guilderland Center, and power lifts for the Town’s ambulance. These diverse projects were made possible by Assemblymember Fahy’s unwavering commitment to serve Town residents.”