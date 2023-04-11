ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Actor and director DB Woodside has been named University at Albany’s 2023 undergraduate commencement speaker. Woodside will deliver the keynote address during the ceremony on Saturday, May 13.

Woodside earned a degree from UAlbany in theatre in 1991 before attending the Yale School of Drama. He best known for playing Wayne Palmer on the series “24.”

The actor is also known for his roles on “Lucifer,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Suits,” “Single Ladies,” “Parenthood,” and “9-1-1: Lone Star.” Most recently, he appeared in Netflix’s new series “The Night Agent.”

“We are thrilled to have DB Woodside return to campus as our 2023 Commencement speaker,” said UAlbany Director of University Events Christy Doyle. “His vast variety of acting, writing and directing projects, along with his New York City roots and passion for the University, all make him a perfect fit. His remarks will resonate with our graduates and their families.”

UAlbany will be hosting in-person commencement events from Thursday, May 11 to Sunday, May 14 to celebrate the Class of 2023. The 2023 commencement ceremonies will all be live-streamed and recorded.