COEYMANS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Saturday, the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Port of Coeymans to assist with a boating injury involving a 22-year-old. Deputies say the man had his leg crushed between a boat and a barge.

When deputies arrived, the man was stuck and unable to move, quickly losing consciousness. Deputies, Coeymans Police, and EMS personnel were able to free the victim.

He was taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital via ambulance. Deputies say the injuries suffered are non-life-threatening.