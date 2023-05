ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 2023 Tulip Queen finalists took part in a reception in Albany on Wednesday. The reception was held at Martel’s Restaurant at Capital Hills Golf Course.

Officials said this is the final step in the judging process to determine who will be this year’s Tulip Queen.

The Tulip Queen will be crowned on Saturday, May 13 during the 75th annual Tulip Festival.