ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The St. Sophia Greek Festival is returning for its 51st year. The festival kicks off Friday, May 19 at 6 p.m. and runs through Sunday, May 21.

The event will have festival favorites such as souvlaki and loukoumades (sweet fried dough with honey), which will be available in the tent, and homemade bakery items like baklava. You can view the full menus on the St. Sophia website. The festival will also have over 20 local vendors, as well as Greek music and dancing.

The festival will take place at St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church at 440 Whitehall Road in Albany. Daily admission is $3 and children under 12 are free. A shuttle bus will be available for free parking at the Center for the Disability Services at 314 South Manning Boulevard.