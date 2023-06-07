ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — World-renowned Scrabble players are making their way to Albany for the 2023 Scrabble Word Cup. The event is scheduled for June 30 through July 4 at the Albany Marriott.

Over 300 avid Scrabble players will be in Albany for “Scrabble’s most prestigious tournament of the year.” This year’s players include ‘G.I.’ Joel Sherman, a former World and U.S. champion, Adam Logan, a former World, U.S., and Canadian champion, as well as keynote speaker Stefan Fatsis, who is a New York Times bestselling author of a book about competitive Scrabble.

“We’re excited to showcase the strategic brilliance and linguistic prowess of Scrabble players from around the world,” said Josh Greenway, Director of the 2023 Word Cup. “The Word Cup is not only a competition but a celebration of language, community, and inclusivity.”

There are a few ways Capital Region residents can get involved with the event. You can attend a free tour of the Word Cup at the Albany Marriott, participate in free Scrabble tutorial sessions, and watch the Scrabble championship live on Twitch and YouTube.

If interested, you can also sign-up to play in the tournament. To register, and to see all the details of the event, you can visit the Let’s Play Scrabble website.