ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Tulip Festival is returning to Washington Park on Saturday, May 13, and Sunday, May 14. Along with the tulip queen ceremony, a KidZone family fun destination, food trucks, and more, the tulip festival will feature live music. The live music schedule is as follows:

Main Stage- Washington Park Parade Grounds

Saturday, May 13, at 1:30 p.m.: Precious Metals

Saturday, May 13, at 3 p.m.: Karina Rykman

Saturday, May 13, at 4:30 p.m.: Guster

Sunday, May 14, at 1:30 p.m.: The Age

Sunday, May 14, at 3 p.m.: Eastbound Jesus

Sunday, May 14, at 4:45 p.m.: American Authors

518 Stage- Washington Park Lakehouse

Saturday, May 13, at 1 p.m.: Space Trash

Saturday, May 13, at 2:15 p.m.: Frank Palangi

Saturday, May 13, at 3:30 p.m.: Ohzhe

Saturday, May 13, at 4:45 p.m.: T.V. Doctors

Sunday, May 14, at 1 p.m.: Caity and the Gallaghers

Sunday, May 14, at 2:15 p.m.: Glass Pony

Sunday, May 14, at 3:30 p.m.: Nickopotamus

Sunday, May 14, at 4:45 p.m.: DJ HollyW8D

Price Chopper KidZone Stage

– These performers will be on both Saturday and Sunday

1:15 and 4 p.m. – Andy “The Music Man”

2 p.m. – Park Playhouse

2:45 and 4:45 p.m. – Melvin the Magnificent

3:30 and 5:30 p.m. – Ruth Pelham of the Music Mobile

The Albany Tulip Festival is free and open to the public.