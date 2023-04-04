ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Tulip Festival is returning to Washington Park on Saturday, May 13, and Sunday, May 14. Along with the tulip queen ceremony, a KidZone family fun destination, food trucks, and more, the tulip festival will feature live music. The live music schedule is as follows:

Main Stage- Washington Park Parade Grounds

  • Saturday, May 13, at 1:30 p.m.: Precious Metals
  • Saturday, May 13, at 3 p.m.: Karina Rykman
  • Saturday, May 13, at 4:30 p.m.: Guster
  • Sunday, May 14, at 1:30 p.m.: The Age
  • Sunday, May 14, at 3 p.m.: Eastbound Jesus
  • Sunday, May 14, at 4:45 p.m.: American Authors

518 Stage- Washington Park Lakehouse

  • Saturday, May 13, at 1 p.m.: Space Trash
  • Saturday, May 13, at 2:15 p.m.: Frank Palangi
  • Saturday, May 13, at 3:30 p.m.: Ohzhe
  • Saturday, May 13, at 4:45 p.m.: T.V. Doctors
  • Sunday, May 14, at 1 p.m.: Caity and the Gallaghers
  • Sunday, May 14, at 2:15 p.m.: Glass Pony
  • Sunday, May 14, at 3:30 p.m.: Nickopotamus
  • Sunday, May 14, at 4:45 p.m.: DJ HollyW8D

Price Chopper KidZone Stage

– These performers will be on both Saturday and Sunday

  • 1:15 and 4 p.m. – Andy “The Music Man”
  • 2 p.m. – Park Playhouse
  • 2:45 and 4:45 p.m. – Melvin the Magnificent
  • 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. – Ruth Pelham of the Music Mobile

The Albany Tulip Festival is free and open to the public.