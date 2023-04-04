ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Tulip Festival is returning to Washington Park on Saturday, May 13, and Sunday, May 14. Along with the tulip queen ceremony, a KidZone family fun destination, food trucks, and more, the tulip festival will feature live music. The live music schedule is as follows:
Main Stage- Washington Park Parade Grounds
- Saturday, May 13, at 1:30 p.m.: Precious Metals
- Saturday, May 13, at 3 p.m.: Karina Rykman
- Saturday, May 13, at 4:30 p.m.: Guster
- Sunday, May 14, at 1:30 p.m.: The Age
- Sunday, May 14, at 3 p.m.: Eastbound Jesus
- Sunday, May 14, at 4:45 p.m.: American Authors
518 Stage- Washington Park Lakehouse
- Saturday, May 13, at 1 p.m.: Space Trash
- Saturday, May 13, at 2:15 p.m.: Frank Palangi
- Saturday, May 13, at 3:30 p.m.: Ohzhe
- Saturday, May 13, at 4:45 p.m.: T.V. Doctors
- Sunday, May 14, at 1 p.m.: Caity and the Gallaghers
- Sunday, May 14, at 2:15 p.m.: Glass Pony
- Sunday, May 14, at 3:30 p.m.: Nickopotamus
- Sunday, May 14, at 4:45 p.m.: DJ HollyW8D
Price Chopper KidZone Stage
– These performers will be on both Saturday and Sunday
- 1:15 and 4 p.m. – Andy “The Music Man”
- 2 p.m. – Park Playhouse
- 2:45 and 4:45 p.m. – Melvin the Magnificent
- 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. – Ruth Pelham of the Music Mobile
The Albany Tulip Festival is free and open to the public.