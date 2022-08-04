ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 2022 Altamont Fair is quickly approaching from August 16 to August 21. The fair features a variety of entertainment, attractions, kids’ activities, food, vendors, and other fun events.

The Altamont Fair has a special admission day on August 17. Active military and veterans, seniors ages 65 and up, and grange members can get in free with a valid ID on that day.

You can buy tickets at a discounted price on the Altamont fair website. You can view the full daily schedule of events on the Altamont Fair website.

Featured events

Royal Hanneford Circus: The circus features the Flying Clarkonians, the Weiss Russian Swing Troup, jugglers, clowns, and dogs. Shows are at noon, 3 p.m., and 7 p.m. daily.

Sea Lion Splash: New this year, the Sea Lion Splash showcases the relationship between an “adopted family” of rescued sea lions and their handlers. The sea lions will demonstrate how well they have bonded with their trainers, show off their natural behaviors, and teach the audience how to recycle. The shows will be Tuesday through Saturday at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Aim High Canines: This act showcases the dogs’ agility and disc skills. Aim High said all of their dogs have overcome significant challenges to become the stars that they are. Shows are at 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 6:30 p.m.

Demolition Derby: The fair said this is the world’s largest demolition derby with a feature championship and $1500 purse. The show is on August 21 at 5 p.m.

Sherman’s Lumberjack Show: This show features lumberjacks showing off their skills. Daily shows are at 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m.

Robinson’s Racing Pig: A tradition at the fair, this show features racing pigs dashing for the finish line. Daily shows at 11:30 a.m., 4 p.m., and 7 p.m.

Uncharted Wild: This show includes vibrantly colored exotic reptiles, fun facts, stories, demonstrations, and presentations. There will be multiple shows daily.

Michael DeSchalit – Master Hypnotist: DeSchalit is an internationally award-winning hypnotist who has performed his comedy hypnosis show all over the world. He has volunteers become the stars of the show. There will be multiple shows daily.

Native American Storytelling: These storytellings will be held daily at 6:30 p.m.

Carnival Rides: Hosted by Dreamland Amusements, there are rides for young kids, teens, and adults. Kiddeland rides include the Dizzy Dragon, Jalopy Junction, Mini Tea Cups, a train, and Merry-go-Round. Midway rides include the Delusion, FreeFall, Himalaya, Sky Hawk, Zipper, Dream Catcher, and Screaming Eagle. Rides are free with fair admission.

Kids’ activities

Power Wheels Demolition Derby for Kids: Kids can participate in the derby action. The three age groups are ages 3 to 5, ages 6 to 9, and ages 10 to 12. The show will be on August 20 at 6 p.m.

Ag Awareness Trail: Each day, kids can start at the Farm House Museum or the Arts & Crafts Building to pick up a sheet of questions. Then they can go to each location to find the answer to the questions. The sheet can be dropped off to get a goodie bag and to be added to a drawing for prizes.

Baby Animal Exhibit: The exhibit features baby goats, ducks, peacock chicks, and emus.

Books in the Barnyard: Every day at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., children can hear a story about agriculture and get a copy of the book to take home.

Hands-on Farming: Kicks can pick apples off the tree, collect eggs from chickens and see real wool on a sheep.

Farm to Table: This is a hands-on display to see how our food gets from the farmer to the table.

Make it and Take It: Kids can make crafts and take them home.

Hay Bale Toss: Children can participate in the hay bale toss on Wednesday and Friday at 7 p.m.

Jumpin’ Jamie Entertainment: Kids can meet Elmo, Bluey, Dinosaurs, Olaf, Peppa Pig, Cookie Monster, and more from noon to 4 p.m. daily at the Office Gazebo.

Food vendors