ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two Albany teens are behind bars after police say they stole a car with their three underage friends on Monday. When Albany County Sheriff’s Deputies first tried to pull them over, the crew of five allegedly took off, sparking a search that pulled in officers from the Troy Police Department, the Green Island Police Department, and the Albany Police Department.

Police say the gray Chevrolet Impala was first spotted on First Street, minutes after it had been reported stolen. Sheriff’s Deputies tried to stop the vehicle on Ten Broeck Street in Albany but were unsuccessful until the joint operation tracked the car into Troy. All five occupants of the allegedly stolen car were taken into custody there, without incident.

The driver of the car, Raykuan H. Berrios, 18, of Albany, was charged with:

Third-degree criminal possession of stolen property (Felony)

Third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle (Misdemeanor)

Reckless driving (Misdemeanor)

Various vehicle and traffic law infractions

The other adult passenger, Jahmeek Johnson, 19, of Albany, was charged with:

Third-degree criminal possession of stolen property (Felony)

Johnson and Berrios were held at the Albany County Correctional Facility pending arraignment in the City of Albany Court on July 12, at 8:30 a.m.

The three underage occupants of the car were each charged with felony criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree. Their names cannot be released due to their age.