COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two men have been sentenced for their role in a 2021 homicide at a Motel 6 in Colonie.

On May 11, 2021, the Albany County District Attorney’s Office said Paul Streeks, 25, and Kenneth Spencer, 46, both of Schenectady, shot and killed a man at the motel.

Streeks pleaded guilty to Manslaughter and was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. Spencer pleaded guilty to Attempted Assault and was sentenced to eight years in prison.

A third co-defendant, Desirique Johnson, 23, is scheduled to be sentenced on November 18.