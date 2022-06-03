ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County District Attorney David Soares announced Friday that Niezier Ellis, 27, of Albany was sentenced to 20 years in state prison before the Hon. Roger McDonough in Albany County Supreme Court. Following his release from prison, Ellis will serve eight years of post-release supervision as a predicate felon.

Ellis pleaded guilty on March 11, to attempted criminal possession of a weapon in relation to a grand jury indictment, as well as criminal possession of a controlled substance. This indictment is in relation to a case from the office of the New York State Attorney General that fully satisfied his original charges.

According to a criminal complaint, on April 10 at about 11:49 p.m., Ellis allegedly fired a loaded handgun toward a group of people in the area of Ontario Street in Albany. Assistant District Attorney Joseph Brucato handled the prosecution of this case.

In a separate case, Dist. Attorney Soares announced that Quashi Gambrell, 23, of New York City was sentenced to three years in state prison, followed by three years of post-release supervision. Gambrell previously pleaded guilty on April 6, to attempted criminal possession of a weapon in full satisfaction of the previous charges.

An indictment alleged that on December 3, Gambrell was in possession of a loaded Glock .357 caliber pistol, a 15-round magazine, and a 50-round drum in the area of 56 Wolf Road in Colonie (Taco Bell). Cases against two co-defendants, Janasia Henderson, 22, and Janelle Henderson, 25 both of Brooklyn remain open. Assistant District Attorney Bryanne Perlanski handled the prosecution of this case.