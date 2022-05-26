ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police officers arrested two Albany men early Wednesday morning after a burglary call on Washington Avenue. The call came in around 5:42 a.m., and officers quickly responded to a home on the 300 block of Washington Avenue between Sprague Place and Henry Johnson Boulevard.

When they arrived at the scene, police say they saw two men stealing power tools from the home. Officers tried to talk with the two men in reference to their investigation.

Both men reportedly ran from officers on foot, but they were quickly chased down. Carlos Fulmore, 51, and Leroy Hirsch, 52 were arrested after the chase.

Both men were charged with:

Second-degree burglary

Petit larceny

Fulmore and Hirsch were arraigned Wednesday morning in Albany City Criminal Court. There has been no word on when they are scheduled to re-appear.