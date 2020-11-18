2 facing weapons charges in Cohoes shooting death case

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County District Attorney’s Office announced that two men were arraigned for their involvement in a fatal shooting in Cohoes on June 30.

Joseph Evans, 20, and an unnamed 18-year-old who was a minor at the time of the incident—both of Cohoes—are alleged to have had an illegal, loaded firearm. Both were charged with one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. This class C felony carries up to 15 years with a conviction, according to maximum state sentencing guidelines.

Both pleaded not guilty to the alleged involvement. At the time, 18-year-old Tyshawn Daniels was shot in the area of Lansing and Schuyler Streets in Cohoes. Cohoes police responded to the area and found the injured Daniels at around 2 p.m. He later died at a hospital.