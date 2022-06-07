Two German Shepherds were rescued from a fire on 3rd Avenue in the city of Watervliet on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (Watervliet PD)

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two German Shepherds have been reunited with their owner after their home caught fire on Tuesday. The Watervliet Fire Department rescued the dogs from a fully-involved fire on 3rd Avenue.

Officials said firefighters found the dogs while they responded to the fire. The first responders were able to quickly remove them from the home. The dogs were not injured. The residents were not home at the time.

The two Shepherds are now back with their owner, who is receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.