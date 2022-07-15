COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Cohoes officials said Bridge Avenue from the 787 exit to Park Avenue, and Second Street are set to close for paving. The roads will be closed on Saturday, July 16 starting at 6 a.m.

Officials said all vehicles must be removed from the street during this time. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes and use caution while traveling in the area.

